Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son would have leaked photos of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents for the second time little wolf websteron February 4, which, announced the least of the kardashian jenner through his Instagram.

Days after posting a photo of her holding her baby’s hand, without further details, Kylie Jenner posted on his Instagram Stories, the child’s name.

So far, the businesswoman has not shared more about the newborn, however, on social networks like TikTok Some videos are circulating with screenshots in which the new member of the family supposedly appears.

According to the posts, the photos were originally shared on Instagram by Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest sonwhich has not been fully verified.

Did Mason Disick share the first photos of Wolf Webster?

According to some users, it is actually Stormi Webster photos when he was a baby, while others argue that they are from the new baby but that the Kourtney Kardashian’s son He deleted his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, here we leave you one of the videos that are circulating on TikTok: