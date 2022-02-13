Kim Kardashian will dress US athletes for the 2022 Winter Olympics

One more time, Kim Kardashian joins the US Olympic team, although not precisely to compete in any sport. Just as she did for the Tokyo Olympics, the businesswoman will dress the athletes from the United States who will represent their country during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Through his underwear brand called SKIMSwhich she founded in 2019, will accompany the American athletes for the competition that will begin next February 4 in Beijing, China.

As we mentioned, it is not the first time that the socialite has been involved in this sense with sport, since for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in August 2021) she also dressed Team USA.

“We present SKIMS for Team USA: A special collection celebrating female athletes participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics,” Kardashian wrote in her post, which already has more than a million views. likes.

Likewise, Kardashian thanked the participation of various athletes who participated in the presentation of this collection. Among them are the snowboarder Chloé Kim, two-time Olympic gold medalist; the bobsled athlete Aja Evans; paralympic athlete Oksana Masters; the ice dancer madison shock; short track speed skater Maame Biney; and figure skater amber glen.

Among the pieces that are presented there are sweatshirts, topssocks, shorts type bikertank tops, boxer shorts, pantssports dresses and short-sleeved shirts in colors such as blue, pink, white and gray.

The good news is that this collection will also be available to the general public from January 25 through the SKIMS website. To receive more details about her, you can enter the official site of the SKIMS Team USA collection, register your email and wait for news of the new Kim Kardashian release.