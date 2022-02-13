Kim Kardashian shares unpublished photo of a girl: Who of her children looks the most like her?

kim kardashian surprised her more than 285 million followers on Instagram with a tender and nostalgic publication, as he shared a photograph of her when she was just a girl.

In the description of the photo, the businesswoman wrote: “I still make this face lol”; which, with only a few minutes of its publication, he surpassed the more than 360 thousand “likes”as well as hundreds of comments.

Who of your children looks more like Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they were married in 2014, a marriage from which four children were born, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalmwho are part of the list of children of the most important celebrities in the middle of the show.

In this regard, each of the little ones have traits very similar to those of their parents, while the older ones, North and Saint seem to have a great resemblance to his dad, KanyeWest, there are those who claim that little chicago She is the most similar to her mother.

Recently, Kanye “Ye” West drew attention again by publishing the photo session that kim kardashian was done with his children for Vogue US, asking God that his family would be together again. In this, the little ones looked very happy and fun with their mother.