Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga and Kanye West (or why they are the most powerful mix in the world of fashion)

Perhaps the association between kim kardashian and Balenciaga alone sounds like the Met Gala; In reality, there is a very close relationship between Kardashian, Gvsalia and Kanye West, which explains the reason for the brand’s new campaign.

It all begins years ago when West discovers a young Demna Gvasalia running a small design collective called VETEMENTS. There are very few details of how they met, but what we do know is that West loved the firm and was paid a lot. prominence in your wardrobe…and of course, if West wore something, so did his fans: the brand became one of the most sought after overnight and Kanye had gained a new talent for his creative incubator (Virgil Abloh also came out of this small group). and Matthew M. Williams).

Kardashian and Gvasalia at the 2021 MET Galagtres

This newfound fame soon landed Gvasalia the position of creative director of Balenciaga in 2015which meant a radical change in the signature of what Wang did and a quite a sharp turn towards streetwear (although following many of Cristóbal Balenciaga’s philosophies and codes). Under his leadership we had some of the most controversial and coveted creations like the sock-like Speed ​​Runner sneaker or the iconic Triple S. The more noise he made at Balenciaga, the more he neglected VETEMENTS, so he had to leave the leadership of the collective and relegate it to his brother in 2019.

Kim Kardashian wearing a Balenciaga look in New Yorkgtres

We make a jump to the summer of last year: Kanye releases a new album and for the styling of the presentations he turns to his friend at Balenciaga to take care of everything, the result? West’s most iconic looks to date… Offstage Kanye also wore signature total looks and not surprisingly, Kim also found her new designer fetish and her (then) husband a new art director.

Kim Kardashian and another Balenciaga look in New Yorkgtres

The new Balenciaga campaign starring Kim Kardashian

That Kim Kardashian was the face of the firm it was just a matter of time; the blackout in social networks that the firm made presaged that something was on the way and it has arrived: a campaign focused on the most iconic and classic pieces of the firm along with the most timeless designs of its new creative director (within Demna’s style).

Entitled “Kim for Balenciaga,” this campaign shot by Stef Mitchell features Kardashian at her home in Calabasas, French actress Isabelle Huppert in Paris, and top models Tommy Blue and Marie Agnes Diene. It is a series that will come out over time and it is rumored that Justin Bieber will reappear modeling for the firm.

Balenciaga

Kim appears with three looks: the first consists of a two-piece technical knit set black complemented by some ankle boots with the signature logo that comprise a total look, contrasted by a Le Cagole bag in XS format green flower. It consists of a look with a lot of streetwear influence, it is the look closest to the essence of Demna that he wears.

Balenciaga

With the second styling, we see Kim in a much more classic look from Hourglass black coat (a silhouette already deeply rooted in the firm’s DNA since Cristbal’s time) and heels-sock in black too. The hourglass bag in white leather it is a very good point of contrast and the sunglasses are the only thing that reminds us of something remotely close to streetwear.

Balenciaga

With the last look, we see Kim with a more rocker style with her Le Cagole high-heeled boots and her bag from the same seriesboth in black leather that serve as the perfect base for the Hourglass leopard print coat. It’s got just the right amount of ’90s nostalgia packed into a very elevated look.

The other protagonists of the campaign

Balenciaga

Isabelle Huppert wears a track jacket which reminds us very much of an Adidas tracksuit (there is an explanation within Gvasalia’s design language for this similarity) with sock-bootsand a Hourglass bag in leather XS format, all in the same monochrome key.

Balenciaga

Marie Agns Diene wears in her look a off shoulder design shirt combined with some straight leg trousers in black leather and a Le Cagole bag in white leather as a contrast point.

Balenciaga

Tommy Blue wears in his look an oversize sweatshirt under a leather denim jacketalso “Off Shoulder” cut, a plaid shirt at the waist (it’s not really a shirt, it’s a skirt that looks like a tied shirt), black jeans and the Space Shoe sneakers. It is a look that reminds us of the grunge chic aesthetic of Fear of God but with an updated cut.

