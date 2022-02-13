Kid Cody Responds To Kanye Keeping Him Away From ‘Donda 2’ About Pete Davidson

kanye-west It seemed to burn more bridges with those close to him, he said that boy judy It won’t appear on his new album…because pete davidson.

The omission was made clear on Saturday, when Ye took to IG to specifically call out KC and her involvement in “Donda 2,” or lack thereof, while attributing it to Cudi’s friendship with Kim Kardashianher boyfriend.

Kanye posted a photo of a note that appears to be handwritten and reads… “Just to let everyone know that Cody won’t be at Donda because he’s a friend of yours who knows who.”

He adds… “We’re all speaking Billy’s language now,” an apparent reference to his recent feud with her. billie eilishWho demand an apology To get a photo in Travis Scott. KW’s comment also clarifies… She simply added a shrug emoji 🤷🏽‍♂️ to emphasize her point here.

There has been speculation about who will or won’t be on “Donda 2″…because honestly, a lot has happened since Ye released his OG album of the same name. By the way, Cody ended up appearing in a deluxe version of “Donda,” but it seems like he froze in the second round.

As for Cody and Pete’s date… they’ve been friends for a few years now, ever since Pete attended a birthday dinner that ended up sharing the likes of Kanye and Timothee Chalamet.

Waiting for your permission to download media from Instagram.

Pete and Cudi have also been hanging out lately, including at last year’s Met Gala… where they were photographed together during an after party event.

Ye seems to be drawing a line in the sand here as he believes alliances lie… Cody has yet to respond publicly.