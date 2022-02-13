Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando: Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Architects

The Japanese-born architect Tadao Ando is considered an architectural genius. Eric VANDEVILLE/Getty Images

A spaceship in Palm Springs

In addition to the project with Kengo Kuma, Kim Kardashian is also collaborating with Tadao Ando, another architectural genius. This other project is located in Palm Springs and there are many more details that have come to the public. This work was revealed during an interview in 2021, in which Kim shared her love for Japanese architecture and announced its collaboration with Tadao Ando.

This mansion is currently under construction and has surprised everyone with its special shape that seems to have a shape that resembles that of a spaceship. The businesswoman has said that the material that stands out the most in this work is the concrete so the gray tones are found throughout the space, creating a relaxed and zen atmosphere.

In addition to the impressive triangular house, there are plans to include a swimming pool, a spa and a circular outdoor patio, right in the center of the house. In the luxurious courtyard, Kim has plans to include a fountain and pond. The home will also have multiple bathrooms, a garage, laundry rooms, utility rooms, a kitchen, and more.

An expert in interior design

Nowadays kim kardashian He has not revealed what his plans will be for the interior design of each property, but we are sure that he will also collaborate with a luxury designer or interior designer to create a look sophisticated and minimalist as it has achieved in its other properties. According to Kim, designing the Hidden Hills space with Kanye West and Vervoordt led her to develop a love affair with architecture, specifically Japanese.

In addition to these two properties Kim still lives in a mansion in California and although it is not known if it will change residence when these projects are finished, it is likely that we can learn a little more about each of these homes through their social networks.