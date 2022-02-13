Kendall Jenner teaches you how to combine high boots with a pencil skirt

Kendall Jenner has risen, in recent weeks, as the greatest source of inspiration to build office looks. The American supermodel has not ceased to surprise us with the combination of timeless pieces which we will welcome to our dressing rooms in 2022, such as high-waisted leggings -one of the most demanded trends among celebrities this year-, straight-cut (or bootcut) jeans with cropped pieces and pointed boots or pantsuits. All of them, items that exude elegance and sophistication.

Likewise, following the line of seeing oneself sheathed in basic creations wardrobethe young businesswoman, Kendall Jennerhas recently been observed wearing a tube skirt in black. It is possible that –as is the case with corsets– we are facing one of the most controversial garments in the industry. The tube skirts have been evolving over time, however, since their heyday in the 1950s, they have not stopped wasting empowerment and sensuality in its wake

In the 1970s they continued to establish themselves as identity stamp of working womensince they became a style constant –in terms of office uniform– for those who focused their lives on business. We are talking about an unbeatable outfit if you want to find a appearance of formality and pure elegance.

Acne Studios, Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen and Hermès are four of the firms that have presented the tube skirts as absolute governors for the next Spring 2022. Although it is true that they have assured victory, we must know how to combine them to achieve truly powerful constructions. It is at this point that the wadersa basic shoe that will be in vogue in endless variations.

The Fashion Weeks have ruled that the models that we will wear waders in the coming seasons, they will be eclectic and eye-catching pieces, succumbing to the risky proposals of fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana –which shows us pieces with added rhinestones– or Peter Do, who takes us into the universe of XL or track soles. Be that as it may, one thing is clear: the only rule when wearing said shoe in 2022 will be to break the schemes imposed by the street style. Now, we will not leave aside the releases that advocate less ornate silhouettes, since as has been shown Kendall Jenner with their latest look, they never fail.

How to combine high boots with tube skirts like Kendall Jenner?