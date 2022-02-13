Kendall Jenner is accused of “irresponsible” publicity after drinking her tequila with a straw

Kendall Jenner faces criticism after sharing a photo of her drinking tequila through a straw (AFP via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner was accused of promoting “irresponsible drinking” with a recent Instagram photo of her drinking directly from a bottle of her 818 Tequila through a straw.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star uploaded an Instagram album with several photos that had the caption, “Things I love:.”

In addition to photos of her dog, two different cars, a horse, and an IV drip of what appears to be blood, the model also included a photo of herself drinking her newly launched brand of tequila.

In the photo, which appears to have been taken at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, as BuzzFeed notes that Jenner is wearing the controversial cutout dress, she can be seen leaning back in a chair while drinking through a straw from a bottle filled with her tequila. .

While most of the comments on Instagram focused on the IV drip photo, the photo of Jenner drinking alcohol through a straw later circulated on Reddit, with one person claiming the unofficial publicity photo was “irresponsible.”

“It may be an unpopular opinion, but I think this type of promotion is quite irresponsible,” he wrote.

In a follow-up comment, he elaborated on his opinion, explaining that “as an alcohol brand owner,” he doesn’t think Jenner should “promote excessive drinking.”

“My starting point was more to do with the fact that it’s her brand she’s promoting, as an alcohol brand owner I feel like she really shouldn’t be promoting binge drinking,” she wrote. “She is not drinking from a glass of shotsbut from a straw, and a whole bottle seems excessive. Social media is a big gray area, but there are strict rules about alcohol advertising in print and on TV.”

Others agreed upon seeing the photo, and someone else claimed that the model’s image of drinks was “not a responsible way of drinking” as it “promotes excessive alcohol consumption.”

Continue reading the story

“It’s irresponsible to drink straight from the bottle like that,” another person wrote. “It’s pretty irresponsible advertising to encourage people to consume alcohol in that way.”

“You don’t really know how much you’re drinking and it’s quite easy to argue that consuming alcohol in this way leads to binge drinking.”

According to another reviewer, the photo inadvertently promotes the “exact opposite” of responsible drinking, and can be “dangerous.”

“I understand that she wants to try to promote it in a cute and fun way, but I think this seems a bit dangerous,” he said.

While there are certain regulations that apply to alcohol advertising in the US, the American Addiction Centers notes that “the First Amendment allows for a lot of free speech in general and therefore limits how much the federal government can regulate advertising”.

However, according to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates alcohol advertising under the Federal Alcohol Management Act, there are certain requirements for any advertising of alcoholic beverages in the US.

The website explains that it defines the term “advertisement” as “any written or oral statement, illustration, or representation, that is or is calculated to induce sales in interstate or foreign commerce, or that is disseminated by mail, and this also It applies to social networks.

For distilled spirits, the TBB requires certain information to be included, such as the name and address (city and state) of the permit holder responsible for the advertisement, the class and type of distilled spirits, and the percent alcohol content per volume.

The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) also notes that most alcoholic beverage advertisers follow a “self-regulatory code” that “states that no more than 28.4 percent of an ad’s audience may consist of persons under the age of 21 years”.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has drawn backlash for her brand of tequila, as the reality faced accusations of cultural appropriation for the brand’s publicity, where she came out dressed in jeans, braids and an oversized shirt with a cowboy hat around her neck while riding a horse in Mexico, where the drink is distilled.

The Independent has contacted a Jenner representative for comment.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO