Katy Perry wore a bag of almost 100 thousand pesos in Super Bowl 2022

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 02.13.2022 15:47:05





Katy Perry became a star of super bowl lafter its successful halftime show in 2015. Such was his success that his musical presentation is among the three most viewed in the history of the sporting event. Of course, the American singer could not miss the 2020 edition and he did it wearing an elegant and luxurious look inspired by the NFL.

The interpreter of “I Kissed Girl” spare no expense and creativity when it comes to the red carpet, as he demonstrated during the NFL Honorsthe gala prior to the final game which he attended with an extraordinary brown dress.

​Katy Perry made her grand entrance to the ceremony wearing a strapless, fitted dress and gathered, that is to say with folds that run through the body below the chest.

The design belongs tohe australian Alex P.erry and it is the “Huntley” model. It is made of lycra, in such a way that fits perfectly to the curves of the singeroutlining her shapely figure.

The famous complemented her outfit with gloves of the same brown tone, which is a clear reference to the color of the american ball. In addition to a diamond ring and maxi hoop earrings.

Katy Perry and her expensive ball bag

The most impressive thing about her outfit was the bag in the form of an American ball that he carried during the evening. The bag is covered in crystals and belongs to the luxury firm Judith Leiber.

In accordance with Page Six, is valued at 4 thousand dollars (about 84 thousand Mexican pesos). It is worth mentioning that Tatiana Waterford is behind the style of the artist, who maintains a relationship with Orlando Bloom, father of his daughter Daisy.

amt​

​