Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pose with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton dinner and outshine the rest of the guests

Fashion Weeks are returning to the normality that we like so much, with parades full of luxury and celebrities dressed for the occasion. It’s happening in Paris, where haute couture has turned the city of light into a style party. Last night it was her fault Louis Vuitton and the dinner he organized where Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They were the absolute protagonists.





The couple dazzled with their wonderful outfits, which seem to be taken from a Hollywood movie of the 20’s. He in a deconstructed version of the suit jacket. and she with a great dress full of metallic glitter and cascades of tulle in that pastel lilac pink that suits her face so well. Eye shadow, lips and eyelashes combined.





They were not the only couple who raised sighs in the photo call. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who have just been married for two years, they showed off their younger and daring style. He in a fine knit sweater and sunglasses. She with a white cape full of details glittery gold and biker boots, because no one beats modern.





Both couples posed together at the Louis Vuitton party and, without meaning to or drinking it, created the most # imagecouplegoals of the whole evening. With such an invited cast, the rest of celebrities They were somewhat overshadowed, although they did not stop giving off that style that we expect from a Louis Vuitton night like this.





Florence Pugh decided to go for a look asian inspired, where colorful silks and more ornate prints took control of her style. A style that requires very little to succeed and with that crop top and tight ankle boots have been more than enough.





Diane Kruger is always a must at any self-respecting Louis Vuitton party, because she perfectly represents the chic and sophisticated style of the firm. Today he did it again with this sixties minidress full of glitter and prints in blue and black, which she has combined with the biker boots that have also conquered Sophie Turner.





The sexy moment of the night comes from Bella Hadid, who has been loaded with XL sequins with this impossible design full of fringes, glitter and cut outs. A look that only she and a select few could defend in this impeccable way, with high boots and a bag in the shape of a UFO that already has us on alert fashion put.





After this festival of brightness, openings and risky styles comes calm, at the hands of Anna Wintour and her style in black&white. A long dress with a high neck and long sleeves much more sober than the rest of the guestswhich she combines with sandals naked and his eternal sunglasses. Which guest represents you the most?





Photos | @katyperry, Louis Vuitton.