Kanye West Targets Pete Davidson, Kid Cody, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift With Baby Instagram Meme

Last weekend, pop star Billie Eilish stopped her concert when a fan didn’t look well. The young woman was apparently having trouble breathing, prompting Eilish to secure her inhaler and make sure she was better before continuing.

“I’m hoping people are okay before I go to work,” Eilish said to applause from the crowd.

And push the accident TMZ – and a bunch of other posts – to frame this as a dig at Travis Scott, who No He stopped performing at the Astroworld Festival on November 5 last year when things got out of hand, despite loud calls from concertgoers and ambulances in the crowd. The outburst of a crowd eventually killed at least 10 people and landed dozens in hospital.

Enter Kanye West, a longtime friend and collaborator of Scott’s, who is currently producing Ye’s next album. donda 2-Who is the Send a message to Instagram Asking Eilish to apologize to Scott for the comment he didn’t specifically mention.

“Come on Billy, we love you,” Yi said. “Please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives. Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very heartbroken by what happened.” (Scott Still Facing a Huge Lawsuit On Behalf of Nearly 400 Astroworld Victims Claiming Billions of Dollars in Damages.)

He also threatened to walk out of Coachella, the upcoming California music festival he and Eilish are running, if he didn’t apologize. Eilish wrote in the comments, “He literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.” (reminder: you are 44 and eilish 20)

Things have gotten even stranger in recent days, as Ye has targeted another one of his old friends and collaborators, Kid Cudi.

Yi wrote (later deleted) on Instagram, adding, “Now we all speak Billy’s language.”

“You know who” almost certainly refers to Cody’s good friend Pete Davidson, who is dating Yi’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian (Ye has stated that she has repeatedly tried to reconcile with Kardashian over the past few months, to no avail. ). Ye’s IG tagged Kim Kardashian and Davidson SNL Co-star Michael Che. Like Eilish before him, Cody responded in the comments, writing, “Too bad I don’t want to be on your album you fucking dinosaur hahahaha everyone knows the best of your albums since I met you. Emma prays for you. [sic] brother.”

Not to be outdone, Ye posted a copy of the album cover for children see ghostsrap group Ye and Cudi’s debut album of the same name, to IG along with the message, “I just want my boyfriend to back me up.

In the same post, he included a famous photo of Ye, Timothee Chalamet, Cudi and Davidson at Cudi’s 35Y Birthday dinner in New York City, with a big red X on Davidson’s face.

Davidson had previously narrated tonight show How Ye ruined dinner, which at first he thought was just for Davidson and Cody, took the group to a private room, then ordered everything on the menu; Davidson stuck to the account.

Then on Saturday night, Yi Mimi posted a Marvel movie. Captain America: Civil War, represents a battle between the two sides, with himself, Drake, his girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future on one side, and Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cody, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on the other. The caption read: “The internet hasn’t found a decent image of SKETE yet,” referring to Davidson.

Another meme pitted the trio of Yi, Drake, and J Prince, CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records, against Cody and Davidson.

Previous Page Six mentioned “Kanye West has crossed the corner and is allegedly spreading unfounded rumors that Pete Davidson is gay and has AIDS.”

This claim was supported by DJ Akademiks, who said on twitchKanye was telling someone close to him, he’s trying to spread the rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you, it’s true. I heard it from eight people. He’s telling the whole world!”

The derision for Davidson’s appearance is quite low since the comedian suffers from Crohn’s disease.