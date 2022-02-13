Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson

It has been quite a difficult start to the year for kanye-westwho seems not to find peace after his commented separation from kim kardashian. And it is that the singer has gone from controversy to controversy due to his strong statements, many of them around his ex-wife and mother of his four children, whom he has even accused of not allowing him to see the suckers from him. As if that were not enough, the rapper has also been against the relationship that his ex has with Peter Davidsonto whom he has dedicated some of his most controversial and controversial messages, because according to the artist, he is willing to recover Kim and the family life they used to have, despite the fact that he has begun a relationship with the model Julie Fox. Precisely this weekend, Kanye has returned to the fray, and after having deleted all the publications from his Instagram feed, he has resumed activity on said social network to send some messages dedicated to Davidson and one of his closest musical collaborators, singer Kid Cudi, who has withdrawn his friendship for being close to Kim’s boyfriend.





SEE GALLERY







MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:





Among the messages that Kanye has shared this Sunday, one has stood out in particular, as the rapper has referred to Pete Davidson with some profanity, challenging the social network to block his profile for speaking badly and with high-sounding words from his ex’s boyfriend . And it is that although he did not refer directly to Pete, the message was accompanied by a photo in which you can see the star of Saturday night Live (SNL) walking hand in hand with Kim Kardashian, thus making it clear that her words are directed at Kim’s current boyfriend. “Look at this idio **. I wonder if Instagram is going to shut down my profile for talking about Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend”, expressed the rapper referring to the friendship that Pete maintains with the former presidential candidate of the United States, to whom the actor dedicated one of his tattoos in 2016 and whom he considered his heroine.





Among other messages, he also highlighted one that he dedicated to his friend and collaborator Kid Cudi, whom he even expelled from the project for his next album, for maintaining a relationship with Pete Davidson. It all started when Kanye took to his Instagram profile to launch a harsh message against Cudi, whom he accused of betraying him. In the publication, which he made last Saturday, February 12, he shared a photo, taken in 2019, in which the rapper can be seen accompanied by Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi. “Just to let everyone know Cudi won’t be in Donda because he’s a friend of you know who.“. As expected, the actor also reacted to his ex-friend’s message: “Too bad I don’t want to be on your f*cking album, dinosaur lol. Everyone knows that I’ve been the best of your albums since I met you. I pray for you brother.”





SEE GALLERY







In another post that Kanye has since deleted, he shared a meme parodying a movie poster. Captain America: Civil Warin which he put himself in the place of the Marvel hero, being accompanied by Drake, his girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott Y Future on his side, while the other side shows Pete as Iron Man, Kim, Cudi, billie eilish Y Taylor Swiftwith whom the rapper has had media clashes in the past.





What has Kim Kardashian said about Kanye’s constant attacks?





So far Kim Kardashian has not spoken in reference to these latest statements from her ex. However, she had already established a position regarding everything that her ex has said against her in a statement that she shared a few weeks ago through her Instagram profile, where she raised her voice and defended herself against the constant attacks that Kanye has thrown against him on different occasions. “Divorce is hard enough for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is also causing everyone more pain. From the beginning I have wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship, because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every step, “can be read in part of the letter that Kim shared, making it clear that she is doing her best to keep her affairs private for the well-being of her little ones.





SEE GALLERY







