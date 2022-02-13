

It has been more than a year since the couple separated. | AP Kim Kardashian started having a new relationship | AFP The businesswoman has reacted to the publications of her ex | AP

Through a series of publications kanye-west again caught the attention of Internet users, since he was comparing his differences with Kim Kardashian, with a meme about a famous superhero poster, it also involved Peter Davidsoncurrent boyfriend of his ex-wife.

It seems that Kanye West, today legally called Ye, continues with the hints towards what he still considers to be his wife, only this time instead of throwing hints at her, he has been doing it towards the businesswoman’s comedian partner.

With a series of quite intense photos and descriptions, the rap singer commented on his dissatisfaction with the host of the Saturday Night Live program, where he precisely met the owner of SKIMS kim kardashian.

Kanye West “Ye” decided to delete most of the posts he had on his Instagram account, leaving only the photo of his children and Kim that he shared a few days ago, where he asked God for his family to reunite.

Shortly before eliminating them, he also published a poster showing Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” poster, where the protagonists were him and Pete, with each of the “teams” in this case celebrities who support them, in On Davidson’s side we find the stars with whom he has had conflicts.

Kanye West goes against Kim Kardashian again, with a meme | Instagram kanyewest



It seems that the interpreter of “Praise God” has increasingly found or rather caused conflicts with other celebrities, especially stars younger than him, two clear examples are Taylor Swift and the most recent 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish.

In a publication that someone else edited, he also shared it on his feed, where the poster for the most recent Venom movie appeared, the main character being himself and the competition being Venom’s boyfriend. kim kardashian.

The rapper has gone to extremes cutting off communication as well as any kind of relationship and collaboration with anyone who is a friend or acquaintance of the comedian, such as his friend Cudi with whom he planned to appear with him on his Donda album.

Despite the fact that Kardashian has tried to stay out of the situation, and let Ye express himself freely, despite this there are times when he cannot avoid responding to him as he did days ago where a whole war broke out in social networks with them as protagonists.