Kanye West Furies: Attacks Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MGK and Hillary Clinton

The kanye west fury keep going.

After announcing that he fired Kid Cudi from the production of ‘Donda 2’, his next studio album, due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, current partner of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian; Kanye West continues to be the target of criticism.

Now, The rapper drags Ariana Grande, Davidson’s ex-partner, to his fight as well as Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), future husband of Megan Fox, and even Hillary Clinton.

Kanye West drags Ariana Grande into his fight with Pete Davidson

Through his official Instagram account, Kanye shared an image of a fake article from 2018 claiming that Pete Davidson sent Mac Miller intimate photos with Ariana in an attempt to dash the late rapper’s hopes of rekindling his relationship with Grande. “No comment”, Ye wrote in the image description.

Ye reveals private messages Pete Davidson sent him

In another post, West shared an image of Pete Davidson and MGK in their underwear, accompanied by a text message from the SNL comedian.in which he tells her that he would like meet your children one day.

“No. You will never meet my children.” Ye wrote in the description of the post, while in another he stated that “no one has heard any of the Machine Gun Kelly songs.”

Kanye says Pete Davidson had an affair with Hillary Clinton

I hope Instagram doesn’t close my account for insulting Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend. Kanye wrote in another post, assuring that “There are people who control the media and the elections.”

“Thank God for freedom of expression (…) You saw the tattoo. If I speak, I am a madman. It’s time to take the garbage out of the house.” he pointed.

Due to the series of criticisms, many began to believe that Kanye’s account had been hacked, however, the rapper denied these rumors uploading a photo of himself with a sign that reads “My account is not hacked”, with the date of this February 13.

“My account is not hacked. I’ll be at the service this Sunday at noon and then I’ll take North and Saint to the Super Bowl.” wrote.

