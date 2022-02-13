Kanye West attacked Billie Eilish again: “Now we all speak her language” | TV and Show

The continuing controversies of the rapper after his divorce from Kim Kardashian raise doubts about whether it is a publicity stunt or if they are real problems.

It is not yet known if this is an advertising technique or if kanye-west really lost his temper, but the rapper attacked the singer again billie eilish and now it was in the middle of a fight with another artist.

The altercation began when West posted an old photo on his Instagram – which he later deleted – where the singer can be seen with Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi Y Peter Davidson -current boyfriend of Kim Kardashian-.

In the photograph uploaded by West to the social network, the 4 artists appear at the same table while they dine, with the detail that Davidson’s face was covered by a large red cross added by the rapper himself.

In the post description Kanye directly attacked cudi saying: “I just wanted my friend to support me and the stab only went deepersaid a hurt West.

Kanye West’s conflict with Billie Eilish

But the fight did not end there, West later uploaded a story -which he also later deleted- in which he showed the following written on a piece of paper: “For everyone’s information [Kid] Cudi will not be in Donda 2because he is a friend of you already know who. Now we all speak in the language of Billie”.

This reference to the singer is due to the fact that Kanye himself demanded that he apologize to Travis Scottformer brother-in-law and friend, since the artist stopped a concert when she saw a fan suffer an asthma attack and did not continue until the young man stabilized and the crowd calmed down.

As Eilish calmed down her fans, she said: “I wait for people to be okay before moving on”, a phrase that West interpreted as a direct attack on Scott, despite the fact that the singer did not mention it.

It should be remembered that Travis Scott had problems similar to Eilish’s on tour astro worldhowever, the artist did nothing about it to calm the crowd, which caused -say the attendees- that 10 people suffocated and crushed to death.

For now, rapper Kid Cudi has not officially referred to the issue, nor has Billie Eilish done so about the new attack and has not complied with the demand made by West.

kanye plus continued the attacks to Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife, posting a meme from the Marvel movie, Civil War, where he assured: “The internet still hasn’t found a decent image of Skete.”, where he makes a direct reference to the comedian.