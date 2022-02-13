Jurassic World Dominion unleashes war in its new official trailer

Jurassic World Dominion shows its official trailer in full. The new clash between humans and dinosaurs will be released on the big screen on June 10. Until then, Universal Pictures gives us an extensive preview of what’s to come. You can see it at the top of this news.

The epic conclusion to Jurassic World

From the producer they have already shared their complete synopsis, which we leave you below. “Dominion takes place four years after cloud Island was destroyed. Dinosaurs now live (and hunt) alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine once and for all whether the human species will remain the alpha predator on a planet it now shares with history’s most feared creatures.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard they will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. They will be joined by a cast of authentic luxury: Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), Kristoffer Polaha (Wyatt Huntley), Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott (Lewis Dogson), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Varada Sethu (Shira), and Glynis Davies (Carolyn O’Hara), among others. .

If you don’t want to wait for its premiere, the producer has already shared what the first minutes of the film are like. the prologue puts the spotlight on how dinosaurs have acclimated to living in the wild outside of Nublar’s labs. They are now part of one of the greatest threats to the human race. By clicking on this link you can see it.

It may interest you:

Source: Universal Pictures