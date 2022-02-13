‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is “unquestionably big” and “very ambitious”, according to Sam Neill

After seeing the first trailer, “unquestionably large” Y “very ambitious” we are left short thinking about ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, closure of the new Jurassic trilogy what we will see in theaters next June 10.

With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead, and the return of veterans Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, this film directed by Colin Trevorrow has set out to conclude the plot that began with the 2015 film; pulling new and spectacular dinosaurs, and nostalgia, a lot of nostalgia.

“I haven’t seen the finished movie yet”Neill tells THR, “But I’m sure it’s a big, ambitious story with a lot of characters and a lot of dinosaurs. It’s going to be unquestionably big, which is why they’ve been delaying it until theaters are fully open.. It’s something that has to be seen on a very big screen.”.

A shoot to remember

Neill has also wanted to share some other details of the filming of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, emphasizing why he experienced it in such a special way and emphasizing that he feels tremendously grateful to have such an experience.

“We had a great time. I liked doing it for several reasons. First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff, you know. This was in the middle of the pandemic, so we were locked up together in a hotel in the middle of rural England, it was kind of idyllic, and we all get along very well. I liked the new cast a lot, and the protagonists of ‘Jurassic World’ are very nice. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Furthermore, because we were in the thick of COVID at the time, we felt like we were somehow on a brave mission, and that united us more than ever. It was really an unforgettable moment and I am very grateful for it.”.