Juan Reynoso: Cruz Azul is above us

abigail parra

Mexico City / 12.02.2022 22:10:25





Juan ReynosoCruz Azul coach, I make it clear that institution is for on any controversy or situation that may happen. the strategist did not want to delve in what happened on Thursday and Friday with the exit from Alvaro Davila and his management team, in addition to speculation of a resignation by the coach himself.

“We understand what the football environment is all about. QWho he speaks is grateful for what the institution is and above us is Cruz Azul. There will always be a coach, a president, players and We have to give the certainty (to the fans) with good results. The other thing is to get into a situation of talking too much, I don’t want to evade the situation, but with the last thing we saw (the result of the game) I’m not here to talk about other specific things that are not the game, “he said in a conference of press.

After tonight’s loss at the Azteca against Necaxa 1-2, the Peruvian He was upset and recognized the bad closing of the match that it got.

“In a bit annoyed by the result, I can really say little. Today is a bad time to talk, so I’m more interested in what happened right now than the other. It is clear that we ran out of gas in the end, in those two balls in the area they end up holding us badly. We cannot stick with just one way of playing and we must reinvent ourselves on the fly”, He also added that what has been experienced in these last two days cannot be a pretext for not going out to look for victory tonight.

“It would be easy for me to sit back and say ‘yes it affected us and that’s why we lost’ but it is not like that, this club must be above the circumstances and must demand of itself”.

Necaxa

Miguel Fuentes, Jaime Lozano’s technical assistant (who can’t lead this match because he tested positive for Covid-19), clapped the attitude of the football players despite the adverse marker.

“It’s a fair result. Commanded by Jaime, we told them that this was a new era for the club and we had to start it as well as possible. Projection the attitude of the playersthey clung to the work of the week and we had the reward”.