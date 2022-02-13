Juan Escobar renews with Cruz Azul

The uncertainty over the future of Paraguayan defender Juan Escobar is overWell, this day La Maquina announced the renewal of the side for three more years defending the Celeste colors, closing any rumor of his departure to Brazilian soccer and other offers.

The contract extension of the South American soccer player will be until 2025 and with them, his possible exit to a Brazilian club is put an end to, since the main wish of the Guarani was to remain with those of La Noria. Clausura 2022 is the sixth tournament that Escobar plays with the Celestes, after his arrival at the institution in 2019.

His numbers have placed him at number 11 on the team and as a possible leader among the rest of his teammates.

What are Juan Escobar’s numbers?

Since his arrival in the team he has played 84 games where he has scored six times and has provided five assists. He was part of the team that won the ninth and the Champion of Champions trophy, he also won the Leagues Cup.