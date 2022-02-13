Johnny Depp talks if he misses Jack Sparrow and if Hollywood is vetoing him

After all the scandal that was unleashed when Amber Heard published a column in which she assured that Johnny Depp mistreated her, the actor has seen his life severely affected. He recently lost a lawsuit against the newspaper “The Sun”, who called him a “wife beater” and his work also had repercussions as he was forced to leave the “Fantastic Animals” saga as well as “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Despite the fact that Jack Sparrow is one of his most iconic performances, the actor surprised his followers by stating that it is a role that he will not miss and that he doubts that he will ever feel longing for it.

Given such statements, some fans were upset, because they have been fighting for Disney to reconsider the actor’s departure, however Johnny Depp clarified that the reason not to miss the eccentric pirate he gave life to, is because he has a very special place in his heart and always carries it with him.

“No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day. I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is true to me.”

Depp will not be able to play Jack Sparrow again if Disney does not back down on its controversial decision to never include him in the new sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean, after complaints from Amber Heard in which he alleges violence by the actor.

At a press conference to talk about his new movie, the media present could not help but question Depp about whether his career is in danger in Hollywood and if he feels that there is a veto against him, he said: “I have many feelings. In life you have to get up and take a deep breath without fear. These problems are temporary. For the first time I can afford to go back to music, write songs or a book, paint… I’m not going to limit myself. I could say that I am flowing, in a process of constant change.

