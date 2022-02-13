John Ryder beats Daniel Jacobs in WBA super middleweight title eliminator

Daniel Jacobs’ hopes of fighting for a world title again were dealt a serious blow following a decision loss to John Ryder on Saturday. Ryder won with cards of 115-113, 115-113, 113-115 in an eliminator for the WBA super middleweight world title, which he holds, along with the other three belts, Canelo Álvarez.

Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs), 33, will have to wait for his chance in a potential mega-money clash with Canelo as the Mexican boxer would be lined up for fights against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin this year.

Jacobs controlled most of the fight until the midway point, when Ryder increased his pressure in front of his home fans at Alexandra Palace in North London, England.

Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs), 35, of Brooklyn, New York, is known as “The Miracle Man” after he overcame osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in 2011 to resume his career and twice winning versions of the world middleweight title. He has been a boxing fairy tale, but Jacobs’ career is now in danger of coming to an end after losing this close fight.

Ryder from Islington, London, recorded two wins since losing a hard-fought points decision to English rival Callum Smith in 2019 and showed the same bravery against Jacobs in the closing rounds of Saturday’s fight.

Jacobs, who came on the scorecards with Canelo and Golovkin in decision losses, needed to regain some confidence and shake off the rust in the ring after he outpointed Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision on points 15 months ago. Jacobs did just that by boxing smartly with a good variety of punches and fluid movements in the first half of the fight, but then had to endure some rough patches in the final six rounds.