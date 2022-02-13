Joe Burrow, the last great hero

The colossal marketing machinery that works tirelessly around American professional sports to manufacture great idols and, at the same time, mass consumer products has been focused on Joe Burrow, the young quarterback who has landed in the Super Bowl, one of the planetary sporting events par excellence, at the controls of the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, at 25 years old and in his second season as a professional, will direct tonight (12:30 a.m., Movistar +) against the Los Angeles Rams, who start as betting favorites, a franchise that since selecting him with the number one draft of 2020 has gone from being the worst in the NFL (only two wins in 2019) to fighting for the Vince Lombardi trophy when no one expected to see them so high so soon.

The success of Bengals is not only explained by Burrow, but it does have in the young QB to his figurehead within an irreverent team that has made cheekiness and defiance of logic its hallmarks. Collective glory is above all else, but when he steps onto the lawn tonight at the colossal SoFi Stadium Burrow will also fight for an individual place at the altar of the chosen ones. If he manages to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy, he will become the first player to win the title both in the NCAA and in the professional world, win the Heisman Trophy that distinguishes the best collegiate player and lead his class of draft. In its favor, it has an important detail. Going back to his college career, he has never lost a knockout match.

Given that magnificent resume with just turned 25, one could be tempted to think that everything in the Joe Burrow-American football relationship has been idyllic. Nothing is further from reality. On the eleventh day of last season, being rookie, He suffered ruptures of the cruciate and internal lateral ligaments of his knee. left, with involvement of the posterior cruciate and the meniscus. Despite the logical doubts about his performance after such a serious injury, the quarterback he returned to action ten months later and in the current course he has not missed any duel for physical reasonsfinishing the regular season with 4,611 passing yards and 34 passes for touch down.

And that wasn’t the first time Burrow’s sporting future was in doubt, either. Born in Ames around the time his father, Jim, was on the technical staff at Iowa State University, his childhood also had seasons in North Dakota and Ohio depending on his father’s job. He became one of the best QB in the country at the high school level (his team’s stadium in Athens was named after him years ago) and was finally drafted by the prestigious Ohio State from the controversial and recently failed Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer. His first two courses were spent as an understudy for JT Barrett, who never even got elected to the draft in the NFL, and in 2018, fearing that his situation was not going to improve and that the starter was going to be Dwayne Haskins, chosen in the first round a year later but very disappointing to this day as a professional, he decided to change universities and ended up at Louisiana State. His first campaign was good, but 2019 was a full-fledged explosion both individually (60 shipments of touch downthen NCAA all-time record, 5,671 passing yards, a figure that flirted with the record, and Heisman Trophy) as well as collectivelywith the national title conquered against Clemson (42-25) with an outstanding performance of his: 463 aerial yards and six touchdowns.

There was little doubt about his credentials to be chosen number one in the draft of 2020 and the award went to the Cincinnati Bengals. After signing your contract rookie ($36.1 million for four seasons), announced his intention not to touch a single dollar of his football career earnings until the time of his retirement. and spend only what is obtained through advertising contracts, as Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady’s sidekick, both in the glorious era of the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, did in his day. Burrow will have no problem complying with that roadmap because he has become a magnet for countless brands that in recent times has also flirted with becoming a fashion icon thanks to his flashy outfits. The same thing turns into an object of national desire a coat of a 21-year-old designer who is the brother of a close friend of his, wears SpongeBob sweatshirts or appears at the press conference before the Super Bowl with thousand-dollar pink glasses. . On the pitch, however, Burrow transforms and abandons all artifice to become a top-tier executor. This week he has even received the blessing of the legendary Joe Montana: “At that age the lights may be too bright, but with him there is nothing to worry about; he is a smart quarterback, you notice in the way he plays, in how he notices what’s going on in the environment. You look at his university career, the type of games in which he had such decisive performances and you explain how his success has come.”

The Super Bowl in numbers

franchise value. According to Forbes, the Los Angeles Rams, who despite playing in their stadium will have the role of visitors, have an approximate value of 4,800 million dollars. The Cincinnati Bengals stay at 2,300.

Consumption. In 2021, the value of 14,000 million dollars was consumed in the United States around the Super Bowl, including the different spending categories (both at home and in establishments or travel) and despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Return. Local authorities estimate that the event will leave some 477 million in Los Angeles.

Stadium. 5,000 million dollars cost the construction of the SoFi Stadium, with capacity for 70,000 spectators (expandable to 100,000) and inaugurated in 2020. Highlights ‘The Infinity Screen’, a large oval-shaped screen, suspended 37 meters high, with about thousand tons of weight and 6,503 square meters of surface that offers images both in its external and internal part.

Tickets. On StubHub, a reference portal for ticket resale, the cheapest ticket was $4,249.15 on Thursday while the parking pass was priced at $390.48 for the most affordable, one mile from the stadium.

TV audience. Last year, 91.6 million Americans watched Tampa Bay crowned on television, the lowest number of viewers in the last 15 years. Around 50 million saw it in the rest of the world.

Advertisements. NBC says that some of the 30-second ads that will air during the game have reached a price of seven million dollars. In addition to offering the first trailer for the ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series, companies such as Pepsi, Amazon, Budweiser, Doritos, BMW, Pringles, Nissan or the Crypto.com cryptocurrency platform will be announced. His ad, with Matt Damon, will open the ad run.

Bets. The American Gambling Association (AGA) ensures that 31.4 million Americans will bet on the Super Bowl, 35% more than in 2021. AGA estimates the total value of those bets at 7.6 billion (78% more than in 2021), although it details that 18.5 of those 31.4 million people will make informal bets with friends or at parties and not on web pages or bookmakers.

Meal. It is estimated that 1.4 billion chicken wings will be consumed in the US tonight and the American Pizza Community estimates that 12.5 million pizzas have been sold, at a cost of nearly $200 million. Global spending on French fries, 300 million.

Drink. Three out of four Super Bowl spectators drink beer during the game. Spending on this drink exceeds 1,200 million dollars, compared to 570 in distilled spirits and 650 in wine.