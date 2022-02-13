João Doce the tiktoker who makes art with plasticine

TikTok is the platform where you can find various videos on all kinds of content. However, there is a very undervalued category that Internet users are hardly used to consuming, which has to do directly with arts and crafts.

It has been through this application where people from all over the world have demonstrated their skills and shared their talent and creativity with other Internet users. Recently, some videos of an account of a Brazilian user named João Doce or “joaoumdoce” have gone viral, which has more than 2 million followers.

This young user has received the applause of Internet users, due to the ease with which he is able to mold faces in a moldable mass that can be clay or plasticine. According to his Facebook profile, he points out that he is 23 years old and that he is a self-taught artist originally from Santa Catarina, a state in southern Brazil, and that he began his work in cold porcelain at the age of seven years old.

Currently, in his TikTok account, it is appreciated that his efforts have made him grow as an artist, since he has models of artists such as “The Rock”, Billie Eilish, Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, as well as some internet celebrities such as Khaby Lame.

The latest posts from João Doce’s profile “joaoumdoce”, show that he has been molding the characters of the Disney movie “Charm”. Being the character of Mirabel, the one that has brought the most views to his profile, in which he already accumulates 26.2 million views so far.