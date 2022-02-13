Jennifer Lopez Shares Ben Affleck’s Emotional Valentine’s Day Gift

Jennifer Lopez shared the video for “On My Way: The Remix,” where she combined photos and videos from her first relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s and ends with a sweet selfie of the couple kissing in their rekindled romance, which began in the spring of 2021.

Along with the video, Jennifer Lopez talked about the meaning of the gesture Affleck’s “very special”: “I’m going to share with you something very special and personal that I would normally only share with my inner circle,” he said. It’s an early gift from Ben for Valentine’s Day. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and when it’s real, it really can last forever.

He added: “This seriously melted my heart.”

The love between the couple is getting stronger! Vimeo

During a recent interview with rolling stone Jennifer Lopez revealed why their current relationship is built to last: “I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought it was going that way,” she said. “We feel that what we found again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years. “.

This isn’t the first time she’s opened up about her offbeat “love story” with Affleck.

Earlier in February, Lopez explained how they have changed as a couple since their split in 2004: “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance,” she commented, continuing, “Before we put [nuestra relación] out there, we were naive and it messed us up a bit. We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very mindful of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful time for all of us.”

Glamor US original article