Jennifer Lopez “melts” with a gift from Ben Affleck for Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez “melts” with Ben Affleck’s gift for Valentine’s Day credit:Bang Showbiz

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez got a sweet surprise from her partner, actor Ben Affleck ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Marry Me’ star revealed her boyfriend created a personalized music video for the song ‘On My Way’ “as an early Valentine’s gift” for her.

In the nearly four-minute-long video, several shots of Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are intertwined into Lopez’s original music clip for “On My Way,” which premiered in December.

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns and when it’s real, it really can last forever. This seriously melted my heart,” Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter.

The actress and singer also told her fans that the video is very special and personal and that normally she would only have shared it with her inner circle.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002, shortly after they started dating, but finally called it quits in January 2004. The couple reconnected during the spring of 2021.

Earlier this month, Lopez hinted at plans with her partner for Valentine’s Day, which she said include going to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the day before the holiday.

“I think we could go to the game. Some of us, you know, the inner circle,” he said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Asked by host Ryan Seacrest who was included in that circle, Lopez replied : “Just the two of us”.

The singer did not give many details, although she did say that she and Affleck have plans for that night. “But, you know, I’m not going to share it with you right now!” Lopez exclaimed before revealing that she too had a surprise up her sleeve.

“I think we’ll be surprised by something, for sure. We’re very romantic with each other,” Lopez continued.