Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: JLo’s answer when asked what her ideal Valentine’s Day would be like | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

The month of February is being one of the most intense for Jennifer Lopez Well, thanks to the premiere of his romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’ (Marry Me), in which he stars with Maluma and Owen Wilson, he has not stopped giving interviews to the most important media in the world. As expected, JLo was not only consulted for her work in the film, but also for the good time she is going through in her love after resuming her romance with Ben Affleck after 17 years apart. One of the questions that she was encouraged to answer was what would be an ideal Valentine for ‘Bennifer’ this February 14.

The second chance at her love story fills the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ with hope, who does not see a breakup in the future with the ‘Batman’ actor and feels that her life project with him has a hopeful future because “both we have grown” and “we are the same and we are different and that is the good thing”.

“I feel that what we have found again is much more important and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and the wisdom that we have been acquiring over the years (…) We have learned a lot, we know what is real, what is not real, ”JLo reflected in the interview to the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, where it will be the cover in March.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck posed very much in love on the ‘Marry Me’ carpet in Los Angeles and many speak of an omen for their love story. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

A special February 14 for ‘Bennifer’

On February 8, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole all eyes at the special screening of ‘Marry Me’ in Los Angeles. She arrived in a short white wedding dress from the Giambattista Valli bridal capsule collection, while he wore a suit with a vest and a discreet black coat. Both posed embracing and very much in love, which made many take it as a “foreshadowing” of the day they are encouraged to say “yes, I want” and unite their lives in marriage, something they could not do in 2004 when they separated after getting engaged. .

Before this, JLo offered a interview to ABC and although he dodged questions about his partner, he did refer to the ‘Batman’ actor when asked what an ideal Valentine would be.

The perfect Valentine’s Day for me is alone with my partner in a place where we don’t have to worry about people staring at us and there aren’t a bunch of paparazzi around us. Any place that allows us to have a private moment to talk about life and love. We both enjoy our moments alone because we are in love and we like to be together, ”she assured.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck resume their relationship?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of meetings, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while they were on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. They got engaged in November but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year they made their red carpet debut together; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.