Jennifer Lawrence will be a mother for the first time: three months pregnant

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed with a bulging belly of just over three months of gestation, after it was revealed that The actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child.

In the images, the American artist showed off her growing baby bump in a floral jumpsuit during a walk through New York City.

There is no doubt about the pregnancy of Jennifer Lawrence

The sighting occurs when a representative of the actress confirmed her pregnancy to People magazine, after she married the art gallery director in 2019.

In the images of the couple walking through New York The protagonist of “The Hunger Games” is seen showing off an incipient belly that leave no room for doubt and his representative has made it official and has confirmed the happy news.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS PREGNANT LOOK AT HER??? And here the first confirmation photos

Jennifer Lawrence, discreet in her private life

The famous was a couple in the past of actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky, however, his relationship with Cooke Maroney is the most formal until it came to her secret wedding.

Very hermetic with her private life, Jennifer always keeps her intimacy in the background andOn few occasions he talks about his relationship with Cooke Maroney.

Dream wedding of the actress

With her husband began a discreet relationship in 2018; with whom she starred in a dream wedding in Rhode Island in October 2019.

Now when they’re about to celebrate their second wedding anniversarythe couple is about to welcome what will be the first child for the 31-year-old actress.

