Jennifer Aniston wears a sparkly ensemble at a birthday party

Let’s face it, we all want to be as cool as Jennifer Aniston, and her latest birthday post shows that she’s getting better every year. On February 12, on the occasion of her 53rd birthday, she posted a super fun and beaming boomerang on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you all so much. I am filled with so much gratitude for all the love you gave me on my birthday.” …! Blessing girl here. Love you.”

In the video, Aniston flaunts her long legs, honestly wearing her gold-trimmed leggings that give us the climax. New Year’s Eve percussion instrument. She also wears a black jacket with brown puff sleeves because she looks like a confident titan. This post comes just after she celebrated her 53rd birthday on February 11, with a lot of her first friends posting birthday posts for her. Some of her friends made multiple posts on her Instagram pages like morning show Co-starring Reese Witherspoon and a host of friends who commented on the post including Julianna Moore, Amanda Kloots, and even Lily Collins.

Aniston recently silenced haters by making a Strong Position profile for older women. In an interview with me! News“Globally, we will all get older and older. You can’t deny it, that’s a guarantee.” she added. We can “be energetic and thrive in our old age.”

Happy belated birthday, Jennifer Aniston. We know you will make your 53rd your best year yet!

