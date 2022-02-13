Jennifer Aniston and the disco pants that women 50+ will wear in 2022

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated his 53rd birthday by embracing the metallic trend that has caused so much furor in recent months. This time, however, we are not talking about aesthetics based on jewel, metallic and sequin effects that defined the glamor of the roaring 20s, but of the pieces of clothing that shaped the disco fashion on the decade of 70’s. It was the younger generations who took control of the fashion industry while simultaneously carrying out social and cultural movements that would mark a before and after.

The disco music – the one that was danced under lights and colored balls in a somewhat peculiar way – caused celebrities from around the planet to attend Studio 54, one of the most emblematic nightclubs in New York City. A place that became the protagonist for the freedom that anyone could feel when they were inside. The musical genres that sounded in that space were enveloped by a marked clothing that, later, would give rise to the disco fashion that we know today.

The American interpreter Jennifer Aniston, has not stopped demonstrating, over the years, that age is a mere number, as it continues to defend outfits that could have been rescued, perfectly, from Rachel’s wardrobe, character he brought to life in Friends in the 90s, a project that led her to become a highly recognized figure on the Hollywood scene.

the style of Jennifer Aniston has been built by timeless garmentsadded to certain creations trend which are worth having in the closet, both for their daily looks and for public appearances on the red carpet. A lover of flowing cuts and loose throws, she has confirmed what are the Bell bottom pants listed in the list of designs that will captivate in this 2022.

The pants They say goodbye, for the coming seasons, to their most timeless silhouettes, giving way to striking and vigorous variants of them. the specimens flared they will definitely become the lifesaver that will distill comfort, elegance and stylization, sufficient reasons for the production company in question to have succumbed to them.