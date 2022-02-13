Jennifer Aniston and Sara Carbonero united by gold pants

One to celebrate her birthday and one to dazzle on the red carpet. Jennifer Aniston and Sara Carbonero have created an eternal ‘fashion’ connection thanks to the same pants that each one wore in completely different situations.

The last friday, Jennifer Aniston turned 53 and did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate it. Although she did not share snapshots of her feast at the time, a few hours ago she wanted to thank everyone through her Instagram profile for how sheltered and loved she had felt. To do this, she uploaded a video in ‘loop’ mode in which she showed us a scandalous look starring gold pants. It was a unique piece because it combines fringes with sequins and reminded us of a gold statuette. He paired it with a gorgeous bottle green sweater with fur cuffs.

As we already mentioned, the best thing about this look that Jennifer Aniston has worn is that it is not the first time we have seen it, at least one of the two pieces. East golden pants that combine fringes and sequins in a masterful way, he had already worn it before Sara Carbonero on the Esquire Awards red carpet. It is clear that it is a pair of pants designed for the stars to shine in any of their events and celebrations.

Europe Press

This special pants has joined Jennifer Aniston and Sara Carbonero is a piece of the Alberta Ferretti collection. It has the name ‘Pantalone Oro con Paillettes Sunrise’ and on it. Spanish market had a price of 6,750 euros. Without a doubt, the figure was scandalous for our pockets, which could not be done with them when they entered the sales section and cost 3,375 euros. Now they are out of stock and we dream that some ‘low cost’ firm will replicate them.

