Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts teach how to wear jeans after 50

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts They are not only two of the most famous and successful actresses of Hollywoodhave also become fashion references.

Jennifer at 53 and Julia at 54give fashion lessons to look elegant, modern, and fashionable at this age.

And it is that many women think that when they reach 40 or 50 they can no longer wear the same clothes than before, but it is not like that, of course they can do it.

One of the garments that few dare to wear at this age are the jeansbecause they consider that it will make them look bad and careless.

Because, if you are 50 or more you can follow the example of these actresses to wear jeans of any kind in a stylish and modern look, and here we show them to you.

Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts give fashion classes with looks in jeans

skinny jeans and t-shirt

Jennifer Aniston exuded class and style in Hawaii, where he shoots his latest film, wearing blue skinny jeans

The famous combined this garment with a sleeveless, fitted, gray, and complemented with sandals and glasses.

Jeans with maxi coat and ankle boots

Julia Roberts looked elegant and modern during a walk wearing a pair of skinny jeans which combined in the most elegant way.

The actress wore this modern garment with a black maxi coat, and ankle boots in the same tonelooking trendy.

Jeans with blazer and sneakers

Jennifer showed that you can take a few jeans and white sneakers in an elegant and modern look.

The remembered Rachel from Friends wore some skinny jeans with high hem, with a T-shirt and white sneakersand gave a chic touch to her outfit with a black blazer.





Skinny jeans and shirt with stilettos

Julia wore one of her most sophisticated and modern looks with pale blue skinny jeans that she paired with a pastel pink silk shirt.

This outfit was complemented with ones stilettos in nude tone, and wore her hair loose with waves, looking modern and beautiful.





so you can take the jeans at 50 or more without problemsthe key is in the garments with which you combine them so that you do not lose elegance.