Javier Aguirre will continue as DT; Rayados board confirms it- Uno TV

Javier Aguirre will continue as DT; Rayados board confirms it. Photo: AFP

Duilio DavinoSports president of Montereyconfirmed in his position to Javier Aguirretechnical director of scratchedafter a week ago they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cupagainst the champion of Africa, the Al-Ahly egyptian in Abu Dhabi.

Duilio Davino confirms that Javier Aguirre is still in charge of Rayados, and says that they are all evaluated. It concludes with “we are going to reverse this situation” They can’t even come back from a game, and do you really think they can get out of this situation? I don’t believe anything. pic.twitter.com/uZwvl1TGci – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) February 12, 2022

“Yes, Javier Aguirre He remains in his position and as I told you a moment ago we will be constantly evaluated because those of us who dedicate ourselves to this, which is football, should be like that, so we must reverse this situation”. Duilio Davino, Sports President of Monterrey,

He admitted that it was a disappointment to have obtained fifth place in the World Cup fair and expressed that the directive of Monterey understands the anger of the fans of scratched after his participation in the Club World Cup celebrated on United Arab Emirates.

“Obviously we understand the annoyance of the fans, we even share it because that’s how we feel.” Duilio Davino, Sports President of Monterrey,

Duilio Davino held that Javier Aguirre will be in constant evaluation and also condemned the acts of vandalism committed by the fans in the streets of Abu Dhabi.

“We disapprove of some violent demonstrations that took place both at the World Cup in Abudabi and in some other scenarios that do not really represent the vast majority of fans in stripes.” Duilio Davino, Sports President of Monterrey,

He assured now the goal is to win the MX League and each week they will evaluate the performance of the players, Javier Aguirre and the decisions made by the Rayados board.