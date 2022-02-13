Jason Momoa puts on the superhero suit again and new PHOTOS of “Aquaman 2” are leaked

It is no secret to anyone that the famous film of the DC Universe, “Aquaman” has been involved in the scandal that has starred Amber Heard and her ex-husband Jhonny Deep.

And it is that the separation of the former couple has given much to talk about, since both have claimed to have been victims of the other with domestic violence, and each has given their own evidence.

Related news

However, the only one who has lost out in said divorce has been the multifaceted actor, since both Disney and Marvel have turned their backs on him and removed the characters that gave him fame.

Therefore, the fans of the interpreter of the “Mad Hatter” began a movement so that she was also fired from the role of the princess “Mera”, but that did not happen.

The fans do not plan to remain calm, because through social networks they have threatened to boycott the premiere of the film where Nicole Kidman also participates, which will be this year 2022.

And it is that the fans did not expect that the sequel starring Jason Momoa would be canceled, since he had even proposed Emilia Clarke as a new princess “Mera” and be able to leave out Amber Heard.

However, the production plans to keep everything going according to course, and in a more recent advance from DC, new images of Momoa have been revealed.

‘Aquaman 2’

It should be noted that the last few months have not been easy for the star of the HBO series, “Game of thrones”, because a few weeks ago he announced his separation from his wife.

And it is that for more than 10 years, the couple was seen as one of the strongest in the industry because they had two children in common, and everything seems to indicate that their different thoughts about the pandemic was what ended their marriage.

However, the 42-year-old actor has decided to focus on his work, so DC has advanced a few images of “Aquaman 2” and the Hawaiian-born surprises again in the suit.

It will be until next December 16 of this year when the second part of “King of the seas” will be released, who for this new film will already be sitting on the throne of Atlantis.

The full trailer for “The Batman,” “Black Adam,” “The Flash” and “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” is planned to be released next Sunday, February 13, in the middle of Super Bowl 2022.

The trailer has been divided into three parts where you can see a preview of the three superheroes, and in the last place is Jason Momoa again in the role of “Aquaman”.

The new facet of the superhero in the second film. Photo: Twitter

This is the latest film to come as it will be released in December, so there is only a glimpse of “Aquaman’s” new suit and wing armor as “Arthur”, plus a discussion of heroism and being a king.

GBR.