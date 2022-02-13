Jane Campion, twice

New Zealander Jane Campion started her career in the 1980s on the right foot, since with her short film peel, made in 1982, won the Palme d’Or for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival. The director, now 67 years old, has been one of the darlings of the big international festivals and has made it clear that her passion for cinema has led her to write new chapters in history both in her life and in cinema, since A few days ago she became the first woman at the Oscars to be nominated twice for Best Direction, first in 1994 for The piano, and in 2022 by the power of the dog.

“It’s great that women are taking that glass ceiling out of the way. I really feel that things are changing. I’ve been in the industry for a long time and it’s very different today than it was when I started. The brave women of #MeToo, who started it all with their revelations about systemic abuse within the industry, have woken everyone up and committed people, men and women, to wanting equality. We’re not there yet, but I’d say it’s the end of apartheid for the industry as far as gender is concerned,” Campion said hours after her nomination, to Variety.

It took 28 years for the New Zealander born on April 30, 1954 to be recognized for her work in Directing by the members of the Academy a few days ago. It was thanks to the power of the doga film based on the 1967 novel of the same name written by Thomas Savage, for which she received three Oscar nominations for Best Picture (being its producer), Direction and Adapted Screenplay.

Added to these three nominations are nine other nominations for his team: Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kristen Dunst, Best Supporting Actor for both Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smith-McPhee, Best Cinematography, Editing, Design for Production, Sound and Original Music. Total, the power of the dog It obtained twelve nominations, becoming the project with the most nominations of 2022.

As a curious fact, it should be noted that its cinematographer Ari Wegner also wrote a new chapter at the Oscars by being the second woman nominated in the 94-year history of the Academy in the category of Best Photography. It was in 2018 when the American Rachel Morrison became the first nominated cinematographer thanks to her work in mudbound.

For several months, Jane Campion’s name has made headlines in the media when critics applauded and recognized her work in the power of the dog. The first time her project gave people something to talk about was five months ago at the Venice Film Festival, where she was recognized with the Silver Lion for Best Direction. At the now controversial Golden Globes, the film, available on Netflix, received seven nominations and won three: Best Picture, Directing and Supporting Actor for Kodi Smith-McPhee.

Campion also received a nomination at the 74th Directors Guild Awards, which will take place on March 12, in the category of Best Direction in a Feature Film.

Jane Campion, daughter of actress and writer Edith Campion, was educated at both Victoria University, where she studied Anthropology, and the Australian Film and Television School. Being part of a theatrical family, she showed an interest in art and made her directorial debut in 1982 with the short peelwhich received several awards.

After making other shorts, in 1989, at the age of 28, he directed his first feature film entitled sweeties, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Foreign Film. With this film debut, Jane Campion made it clear that her cinema is here to stay.

A year later he launched An Angel in My Table, tape that told the story of a very bright little girl who is misdiagnosed with schizophrenia. Once again, Campion once again attracted the attention of audiences and thanks to this film she won eight awards in Venice, including the Golden Lion.

After enjoying the success obtained in different contests, Campion premiered in 1993 The pianoa film starring Holly Hunter, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel and Sam Neill, which gave him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Thanks to this candidacy, she became the second woman nominated in this category after the Italian director Lina Wertmüller achieved it in 1977 for Pasqualino seven beauties. In the 94-year history of the Oscar, only seven women have been nominated in the Best Director category.

At that Oscar ceremony, Jane Campion competed for the statuette with Jim Sheridan for In the name of the FatherMike Nichols with John Calley for what’s left of the dayArnold Kopelson for The fugitive and with Steven Spielberg for Schindler’s List, who took home the Oscar, the first of his career. On that occasion, Campion won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

“When I was a student, which doesn’t feel like far away, I thought awards like this were pretty cynical, however, tonight I feel overwhelmed and have been on the verge of tears on several occasions. I am very pleased to be here and I am very proud to win this award,” Campion said 28 years ago after receiving the Oscar from Jeremy Irons.

Likewise, the director, today with completely gray hair and black-rimmed glasses, won by The piano the Palme d’Or at Cannes, becoming the first woman to win it.

After this success came in 1996 Intimate portrait of a lady, starring her friend Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich. In 1999 she directed Kate Winslet and Harvey Keitel in holy smoke and in 2003 he stripped Meg Ryan of her comedic actress image to lure her into a darker world in raw meat.

In 2009 he directed Bright Starwhich was nominated for the Palme d’Or, and after a run of short films from 2013 to 2017 he wrote and directed the series Top of the Lake, suspense series starring Elizabeth Moss. After that she went to work adapting and filming the power of the dog.

In this edition of the Oscar, Steven Spielberg and Jane Campion are nominated again in the same category, she for The Power of the Dog and he for the musical Love without barriers.

Jane Campion

He was born on April 30, 1954, in Wellington, New Zealand.

In 1982 he directed his first short film peel, who wins the Palme d’Or.

In 1989 she debuted as a director of a feature film: sweeties.

He has directed a total of 31 projects, including shorts, features and series.

He has an Oscar for the Original Screenplay of The piano.

He regretted that in this edition of the Oscar they have not nominated Lady Gaga for her work in the gucci house.

In the 94 years of the Oscar, only seven women have been nominated for Best Director: Lina Wertmuler, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Greta Gerwig, Emmerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao.

