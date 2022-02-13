“I’ve never been better” JLo talks about her second chance with Ben Affleck

18 years after ending their marriage commitment and breaking up the relationship, the two Hollywood actors are now enjoying one of the most stable and happy stages of their lives. In her conversation with the presenter, Jennifer boasted about the “beautiful” of her sentimental bond and also confessed that she is the first “surprised” with the shocking script twist that has occurred in her personal career.

“I don’t think there is anyone more surprised by this than ourselves. No, I never imagined that this could happen again. I think it’s beautiful,” said the Bronx diva in her pleasant talk with the humorist.

Ben and Jen are doing everything to make their relationship work, even from a distance.

The music star recently recognized that the positive streak she is going through today is due in part to her renewed courtship with a director, of whom she feels very proud on account of his professional achievements and also because of the way in which he has achieved get your love life back on track after your divorce Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. Jennifer is the mother of twins Max and Emme, the result of her late marriage to singer Marc Anthony.