It would not only be Cruella: Emma Stone asks for an Ursula movie

Disney villains, maleficent Y Cruella de Vil They already had the opportunity to tell their story from their perspective. Above all cruel It is being a success with fans, so the question of who should be the next villain to receive her movie has begun to circulate.

Although it is not something official from Disney, the actress Emma Stone He already put the spotlight on the character. In an interview with the magazine Variety, Stone he said he would love that Ursulathe sorceress of the sea and villain of ‘The little Mermaid‘, be the next to get your own movie.

An Ursula movie doesn’t sound so bad.

about the interest of Stone for this character, the actress said: ‘He is an octopus and we could see the world he lives in, like meeting his parents and knowing what happened there. We have never seen a non-human villain of Disney explore that way‘

We can see what Stone is referring to and the funny thing is that apparently not only is she interested in seeing Ursula with other eyes. In fact there is a thread on twitter where a user explains his reasons why he believes that the villain is actually an intelligent woman and an example to follow. Some of his points are very persuasive.

The user begins by saying that Ursula he has his own house where he lives with his pets and he also does it under his own rules, he is not at the mercy of the king Triton. In addition to the fact that she does her business by contract, she is a smart woman, and she did not cheat her ‘clients’, they are the ones who get into trouble.

Although it sounds interesting, the chances of seeing a solo live action of this character are not great, at least not in the near future. The live action of ‘The little Mermaid’ will just be released where the sea witch will be played by Melissa McCarthy. A solo story of Úrsula will have to wait for the reaction of the public with the new interpretation.

