Is Kim Kardashian’s Latest Photo a Hint at Kanye West?

The media divorce Kim Kardashian and Kanye West He doesn’t stop giving us sauces. In the last weeks, the controversies have not ceased to arise between the ex-partner and anything they do or publish becomes news. Kanye does not stop posting harsh words that leave Kim in a bad place, such as that the businesswoman has kidnapped her daughter Chicago, that she accused him of “hitting her” or that she gets very angry because she does not want her daughter North to have TikTok. Of course, all this has made Kim furious and she has (finally) publicly revealed the reasons for her separation from the rapper. “Divorce is hard enough on our children already and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing more pain for everyone,” Kim Kardashian confessed.

Well, the fights and the disputes between them continue to surface and, of course, the fans of both do not miss a single one. The last? Kim Kardashian posted some photos in the gym who apparently have no objection, but his followers – who must have eagle eyes – have noticed a detail that, for a change, has to do directly with Kanye West. Look at the image and see if you see what they can refer to:

Kim appears dressed in a light blue outfit from her SKIMS brand, her usual very long ponytail, a bottle of water in hand and sneakers. Nothing weird at first, right? Well yes, there is something strange, and it is that the shoes in which Kim is sheathed They are Yeezy, that is, belonging to the brand owned by Kanye West. Which does not make sense knowing all the problems that exist between them, according to the ‘followers’.

It is not the first time that on Instagram it is believed that the businesswoman sends hints to Ye and now, hthere are those who do not agree with this “wink” Kim has done to her ex and it didn’t take long for them to comment on things like: “Yasss in the Yeezys”, “Back wearing Yeezys huh 🤨”, “Take off your Yeezys” or “Take off your YEEZYS KIMBERLY”.

