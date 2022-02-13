Involved in brawl after Sporting vs. Porto

Sporting Lisbon Y porto staged a moment to forget at the end of the match corresponding to the Day 22 of the Portuguese League. At the final whistle the players of both teams they put up a brawlleaving two expelled of each team. Agustin Marchesinexporter of Americawas one of those who rgot the red card after being attacked in discussions.

On the last play of the match Pepe received a kick, a fact that caused the annoyance of his companions who They came to claim however, the local team players were upset and the shoving began.

During the fight between the players, marchesin received a slap by Joao Palhinha. This caused the South American goalkeeper I will try to return aggression, however, his companions separated to make the punishment less severe.

The referee did not hesitate get the red card at the moment, showing it to the Former Eagles goalkeeperas well as the Portuguese defender, Pepe. On the side of Sporting, Joao Palhinha and Bruno Tabat They were expelled.

Porto and the whole of Lisbon a key duel was played for the leadership of the Portuguese Leaguebecause the Dragons team is in first positionMeanwhile he green and white team is located in the second place from the overall table.

