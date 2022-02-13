In Inter Milan they revealed the impatience of Alexis Sánchez in the draw against Napoli

Alexis Sánchez played a handful of minutes in Inter Milan’s 1-1 draw against Napoli and Simone Inzaghi’s aide-de-camp revealed the Chilean’s impatience to enter the game.

February 12, 2022 11:07 p.m.

Inter Milan tied 1-1 against Napoli with a goal from Edin Dzeko, but the spotlights fell on the impatience of Alexis Sánchez to enter the field of play to play a handful of minutes.

The Wonder child he could only play seven minutes plus those of the aggregate in the group tables neroazzurri because the ball did not leave the field of play for the replacement by Lautaro Martínez to be executed.

Faced with this situation, Simone Inzaghi’s assistant, Massimiliano Farris, took the place of his boss due to suspension and revealed that the former Barcelona player spent five minutes on the lime line waiting for the change.

“The team was doing well, but Sánchez stayed on the edge of the field for 5 or 6 minutes. Inzaghi was in contact with the bench, we did the right thing,” Farris revealed in a press conference.

In a conversation with the fourth referee of the match that marks the entrance of the footballers to the field of play, Francesco Cosso, Alexis showed his indignation at the waiting time: “But why hasn’t the ball come out for five minutes?”

Farris then finished: “Napoli changed the tactic to five and that was a sign that they fell back, while we still had fuel in the tank, despite coming out of the derby and a Coppa Italia match, while Napoli had all the week to prepare for this game.