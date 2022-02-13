Ignacio López Tarso and happiness

AND

Lena, you remind me of the happiest time of my life, when I did my best work with Benito Coquet, director of Social Security, during López Mateos’ six-year term.

Ignacio López Tarso, standing behind his desk, at 97 years old, is a whole man. Without glasses, upright; alert, he holds out a strong hand to me and smiles with all his teeth, and I ask without thinking twice:

“Are you a happy man, Don Ignacio?”

-Yes, very happy.

– What is the happiest time of your life?

–This one, but I was also happy at the Hidalgo theater, at Xola, at Tepeyac. I inaugurated 15 theaters throughout the Mexican Republic: the one in Guadalajara, the one in Monterrey, the one in León, the one in San Luis Potosí, in a tour that is no longer done. I was leaving my house, goodbye to my wife, goodbye to my children, behave yourself, goodbye, I’m going on tour, see you there. He returned six months later, very happy to have known the entire Mexican Republic and to have acted in all the great theaters of the country. Those tours can no longer be done, impossible.

-Your wife and children too, very happy?

-Well, less of them, but those tours were from 1960 to 1966, more or less, with López Mateos and Benito Coquet. I was born in 25, I was almost 40 years old. I also did theater with Díaz Ordaz. I remember a living and luminous Fine Arts. Now there is no longer theater there, although they have given great publicity to the Macbeth of Shakespeare that today is going to be interpreted by this great American black actor, Denzel Washington, who premiered it on Broadway, but I did it before on the stage of Fine Arts; Lady Macbeth was Isabela Corona, at that time the greatest theater actress and the most beautiful. Isabela was my wife in Macbeth, and we used something that Denzel Washington will never have: a wonderful text by León Felipe. Do you remember him?

-I loved him very much, he lived in Tonantzintla and later in the Paris cafe with Juan Rejano and other Spanish refugees…

I begged him to translate. The Lear King and never finished it. translated Othello, wonderfully. I played Macbeth but never did Hamlet, it left me In The Lear King I made the king, and in The Tempest, to the MAGE; lovely character. King Lear is divine, perhaps Shakespeare’s best. I did it at the Juan Ruiz de Alarcón theater of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), one of the best theaters in the country; the stage is beautiful. I was there for eight months The Lear King. The UNAM behaved so generously that it gave me the play, the costumes, the travel expenses, for a tour of the Mexican Republic; imagine what a beauty.

– Did you like touring?

-Much. My wife claimed my absence: I was never at the birth of any of my three children. We moved to this house in Tlalpan in 1985. The Picasso School, which belongs to my daughter Gabriela, works very well here. I went on tour with The dresser, a highly successful play that ran for two years at the Insurgentes theater. Héctor Bonilla did the dressing room, I a character, his Excellency, the first actor of the company. This work takes place in World War II, during the bombing of London. My character travels around England playing King Lear and talking shit to the Germans. It is so beautiful that Albert Finney made it on film.

“After The dresser, Jacqueline Bisset arrived in Mexico with John Houston to film under the volcano, by Malcolm Lowry. She doesn’t know what woman, I drooled at the sight of her, beautiful. She gave me a hug and I held her like this, very close, and I squeezed her, what a feeling!”

-Of the actresses, who was the one you liked the most to hug you?

-Maria Felix! I did seven movies with her. All of the Revolution. I was by her side when she did the general, I was her baby boy in the movie and in real life. The first thing we did was Cockroach; the second, The empty star She sent for me even though María never saw me saying corridos dressed as a charro. I had traveled the entire Spanish-speaking world saying corridos: Cuba, Santo Domingo, all of Central America, all of South America and all of Spain, yes, accompanied by the great Mati Mistral, who sang and said García Lorca in a marvelous way, but María chose me; imagine, she chose me to work with her…

“Another time I was very happy was in Spain. A phone call woke me up: ‘I’m José Tamayo. I am the director of the Lope de Vega company; We live in Madrid. I want to ride Valle Inclán for the first time in Spain, and I want you to play the role of Tirano Banderas. This work brings together the way of speaking throughout Latin America. I went to do Tyrant Flags to Spain. I became very close friends with Paco Rabanne and we ate with Nati Mistral and two or three actors and actresses in a restaurant outside of Madrid. Paco de Lucía played the guitar there. We returned to Madrid at six in the morning and did 20 minutes.

Of my three children, Ignacio is the youngest and is already 50 years old. He has helped me, he doesn’t know; he taught me the virtual path of theater. When all the stages of the Social Security theaters closed, I despaired. Until now, the new head of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, does not want to know anything about theater, he is going to turn theaters throughout the Mexican Republic into warehouses.

–Don Ignacio, what is virtual theater?

-The theater is done in my house, my son Ignacio Aranda and I. We are looking for works of two characters. We did a Chekhov play, The swan song, the story of two actors who after a party at the theater get drunk in their dressing room and start talking about the theater they did years ago, and spend a wonderful night until one of their fellow actors arrives and asks them: They are there? Yes, here we are. open to us . It is a very moving two-character play.