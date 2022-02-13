“I love you, Oaxaca”, Camila Cabello shares moments of her visit to Mexico

Singer Camila Cabello She is visiting our country, accompanied by her family and her boyfriend, also a singer Shawn Mendes. So she decided to share some moments of her stay in Oaxaca, on the occasion of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead.

It started with a number of different aspects, andAmong which the food, the decoration and some landscapes of that state stand out. “A week in my beautiful Mexico to celebrate my dad’s birthday. Oaxaca, I fell in love with you,” he wrote in the description of a publication.

Camila also posed in what appears to be a restaurant and shared the process of a craftsman who is dedicated to making wooden figures. “Oaxaca – food, art, beautiful people, paintings, alebrijes, Xoloitzcuintles and what more could I want”, accompanied with this message.

dedicated another space to show the natural countries of the place And wrote: “A post for nature. The mountains, the flowers, the animals, the fruits and vegetables, what magic there is in nature and I love how much it informs the culture, traditions and art of Oaxaca.”

In a last post, the also actress posed next to a huge catrina marmot, in the Tourist Walkway, located in the state capital. And I send the following message: “I love you Oaxaca, I love you Mexico”.

It should be noted that The artist was born in Cuba, her mother is from that island, while her father is Mexican. At the age of seven, he went to live in the United States and later became a US citizen. She achieved fame thanks to her participation in the reality show The X Factor, which gave rise to the Fifth Harmony group.