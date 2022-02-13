How will be the series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn – Revista Para Ti

Based on the ‘Watergate’ scandal, its premiere is expected for April 24 in Europe, Latin America and the United States. See the progress here.

The first trailer for the Gaslit series is out, the new series starring Julia Roberts Y Sean Penn and that seems to be one of the great successes of this 2022.

“Gaslit is the part of the history of the watergate scandal that they had not told you. At the center of this story is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who becomes the first person to expose such a scandal only to end up the target of a vicious smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, Attorney General General John Mitchell. There’s also John Dean, an excellent administration attorney who is drawn into this story of cover-ups and thrust into the limelight along with his always sharp-witted wife Mo,” he said. Robbie Pickering, showrunner of the long-awaited series.

“gaslit” is a modern vision of the scandal of Watergate which focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from the underlings of Nixon to the deranged fanatics who help commit their crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, interpreted by Julia Roberts. Martha is a celebrity Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchellinterpreted by Sean Penn. Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm over Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless, but hopelessly in love with his famous wife, he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

In addition to Roberts and Penn, the limited series also stars dan stevens like John Dean Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp like Marty Mitchell.

“The idea of ​​this project has always been to bring more humanity to this subject and thus be able to tell a much more enriching and accessible story than the standard type of male-led political dramas of that time. The audience will be able to experience an extraordinary set of performances led by by Julia Roberts, in this exciting story of marriages, love, betrayal and ultimately hope.” Pickering.

“Gaslit” is based on the first season of the “Slow Burn” podcast. critically acclaimed, created and produced by Robbie Pickering. matt ross directs the series and is an executive producer of it.