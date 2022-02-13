How to prevent alopecia and avoid hair loss: shampoos, ampoules and other male hair care products

yesf there is a static operation that has become popular in recent years among the male public, that is the one of the hair grafts. What used to be an expensive and complicated intervention that could only be carried out in countries like Turkey, has now reached the entire West with force and very competitive prices. It is not surprising that celebrities What Cristiano Ronaldo have invested part of their fortune in creating its own line of clinics to take advantage of the pull and make the initial effort profitable as soon as possible.

This does neither more nor less than reflect the importance given to hair at a social level, especially among men, who play statistics and genetics against you. And even more in Spain. According to the data of Man Medical Institutea male aesthetic clinic in which grafts are also performed, is the second country in the world with the highest percentage of bald people among its male population, with a 42.6%. It only slightly exceeds the Czech Republic with 42.79% and both are far from the 19.24% from China.

In most cases it is a genetic inheritance and difficult to avoid that is accompanied by an unfavorable hormonal development so that the hair stays in place for a lifetime, which is known as androgenetic alopecia. But in other cases it is a progressive fall that occurs due to the accumulation of bad habits both in the care of one’s own hair and in food or other issues that influence health at a general level.

CHAMPS ANTICADA, THE STAR PRODUCT

For this reason, before resorting to a resource such as grafting, more and more men are choosing to take care of their hair in a more exhaustive way. The first step they usually take is change your usual champ for one of those known as ‘anticada’. Some have a high zinc content, others with vitamins that help strengthen the scalp or there are also those that have various components that promote circulation in the blood vessels that reach the hair folliclesthe part of the skin that houses the stem cells that cause hair growth.

Pilexil, the reference brand

At this point, few people have not heard of Pilexil, a sub-brand of Lacer, and its wide range of products to combat hair loss. His champ formula includes “serenoa serrulata”, which he describes as a “inhibitor of 5 a-reductase (the enzyme responsible for the formation of dehydrotestosterone)” and, therefore, of androgenetic alopecia, which is not precisely the alopecia against which the use of these shampoos is most recommended. In any case, it also includes vitamins and zincwhich “stimulates hair growth, strengthens it and stops the acute and chronic fall”.

Otherwise, this shampoo acts as a conditioner to facilitate combing after washing the hair and has a pH 5.5 which makes it suitable for all types of hair. Finally, the manufacturer clarifies that this shampoo is a complement to other anti-fall treatments, whose effect is enhanced.

with ginger

The ginger appears among the ingredients of this brand shampoo Mroobestmade from other natural herbs such as turmeric kwangsiensis, eruca sativa, citrus grandis, polygonum multiflorumold ginger, camellia sinensisgrapefruit rind… Of course, what does not include sulfates and is hypoallergenic. Among its properties, its contribution to the strengthening of the hair and the treatment of cases of hair thinning, fractures, damaged hair, spills… In this way, it also favors, indirectly, that the life cycle of the hair is as long as possible.

OTHER PRODUCTS TO COMBAT FALL

But for a hair loss treatment to be really effective, shampoo is usually not enough. If there really are possibilities to stop a very intense loss of hair, the vast majority of experts recommend complementing the wash with specific products such as capsules, ampoules and other products that make the treatment much more effective.

anti hair loss serum

Ginger reappears with one of the components of a product to stop hair loss. In this case of Isuri brand natural srum. In addition to the already mentioned root, it has a high content of ginseng, mint, biotin and citrus extracts that revitalize the scalp and, according to the manufacturer, reactivate hair follicles, promoting the growth of new hair. It can be used both when you get out of the shower and with dry hair, or by mixing it with shampoo.

Vichy Dercos ampoules

a lot with 21 single-dose ampoules of the prestigious brand gingham and whose star ingredient is aminexila molecule that more and more laboratories are incorporating into their cosmetics since its main function is to lengthen the life cycle of the hair. Beyond this, the blisters Vichy Dercos basically perform five shares: helps reinforce root anchorage, strengthens hair to the ends, rebalances the scalp, promotes circulation and reduces the usual daily hair loss.

ISDIN Anti-Fall Capsules

A food supplement for daily use to fight the fall effectively. A formula that also contains biotin and zinc but that is optimized with other not so common ingredients and plant extracts with specific properties for hair care. To this must be added a high content of vitamin B6which helps regulate hormonal activityoften one of the main causes of hair loss.

in the form of gummies

Biotin and zinc are also the basis of this product. But the format is much more attractive than other products of this type. And it is that instead of pills, ampoules or oils, these tablets are bear-shaped jelly beans. According to the manufacturer, each of those bears “promotes the growth of rapidly reproducing tissues such as hairthis translates into more elasticity and less breakage”. In any case, this product is not only good for the hair, it is also improves the condition of skin and nails and “contributes to activating the metabolism and the immune system.”

vegan pills

This brand product vitamaze contains 365 tablets, one for each day of the year. They contain 10,000 micrograms of biotin, vitamin B7 and vitamin B8, which is involved in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, amino acids and purines. In addition to this substance, it incorporates two other essential trace elements: zinc and selenium. All its ingredients are extracted naturally and none have animal origin. In addition to hair, this formula is also very effective in stimulating nail growth.

BEYOND ALOPECIA

But baldness is not the only problem that can affect men on an aesthetic level. Some, when their hair begins to take on a grayish tone, they feel very old and look for ways to recover the natural tone with dyes and other products. And it is that Not everyone has gray hair like George Clooney.

Champ Just for Men

Just for Men has been the reference brand of dyes for men for years. Almost always when people talk about the passing of the years and the gray hairs that are already beginning to populate the male scalp, the effective results of the aforementioned hair dye are brought up. However, in this case it takes a step forward and, in a way, also skips one, acting directly on the champ than who else who uses less daily when washing their hair. Specifically, the firm guarantees that applying it reduce the white tone of the hair in a period of time between two and four weeks Thanks to this combination of shampoo and dye in the same product.

L’Oreal hair color

L’Oreal Men Expert Instead, he opts to turn the concept of men’s hair color on its head with this innovative packaging. With OneTwistthe brand ensures that it is possible remove gray hair in just five minutes. Its unique formula achieves a kind of semi-permanent dye with a gelled texture that does not contain ammonia. To use it, you just have to turn the head, shake the bottle and go through the grayest and whitest areas with your applicator comb. The only problem is that it is single use, although yes, its effect is visible for approximately five or six weeks. Available in various shades.

wax powder

One of the most fashionable products currently in the world of hair care, both for men and women. East wax powder spray has as its main objective to give extra volume to any type of hairstyle and thanks to this format it is much easier to get to the roots to give the desired effect to the entire hair. The manufacturer of this product boasts of getting that volume without leaving a sticky texture in the hair and finally leaving a very natural finish

