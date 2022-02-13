How to know if your cell phone has viruses and tips to protect it

Today the use of cell phones it is essential to keep in touch with other people, resolve work, school or personal matters. On some occasions, you can even have more than one device for the different activities that people carry out.

That is why the probability that your cell phone may have a virus is high, but there are some signs that can help you identify if it has any malwarewhich usually come from websites to watch movies or play video games, among others.

How to know if your cell phone has a virus

Some of the signs that may indicate that your cell phone has a virus, which usually occur when the damage is already done, is that ads are displayed that you did not enter or applications open spontaneously.

The safest and most convenient way to identify if your cell phone has a virus is to use a malware detection program, which usually has an additional cost but is worth it to protect your personal data.

Other signs to watch out for are:

If an app locks your device.

Apps suddenly crash.

Your cell phone’s memory fills up for no apparent reason.

Exaggerated increase in mobile data usage.

Appearance of pop-up advertising without using applications.

Similarly, if you notice that your phone’s battery is draining faster than normal, it could be an indication that it has a virus, but also keep in mind that there may be other reasons that have nothing to do with malware, such as for example, that you use your device for a long time.

How to remove a virus

If you detected that your cell phone has a virus, you need to follow a series of steps to eliminate the programs that could be causing these problems, although this only works for Android devices. What you should do is:

Put the computer in safe mode

Review apps you haven’t downloaded

Delete the app from device manager

