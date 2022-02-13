How to get the new Fortnite Valentine’s Day cosmetics

At Epic Games they know what’s next for Valentine’s Day, that’s why they’ve created an event collaborating with the most famous Fortnite influencers and giving away two of the most ‘cute’ cosmetics.

The event is called Creative Chaos and in it you will be able to get not only a harvesting tool and an gesture, but you will also have the option to get cash.

To get the cosmetics you will have to do the following steps:

Visit the Chaos Creativo website, and log in with our Epic Games account. Just by registering we will get the Reign of Love emoticon.

Play the Creative Chaos map for a total of 30 minutes, or more, and you’ll get the Scepter of Hearts collection tool for free. The code for this Creative mode map is 7266-3680-0768.





Now, if what interests you is money, there is another series of requirements that you will have to meet in order to enter the competition. To do this you must complete the Creative Chaos map as quickly as possible and then send it through the website that we have given you before. You will have until February 14 to do so, since once it is sent, you will have to wait until you receive a notification from Epic to participate in the tournament together with the content creators.

The selected participants in Creative Chaos will face off against eight Fortnite influencers and their communities to choose the champion of their country or region. Once the qualifying phases are over, a winner will be chosen to represent their region in the grand finale on March 12.

Qualifying dates

From February 26 to 27, 2022: France, Poland, Germany and Italy.

From February 26 to 27, 2022: Russia, Middle East, Spain and North America.

From March 5 to 6, 2022: South America, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

date of the end

March 12, 2022: The best team in each region.