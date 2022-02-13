How to check iPhone and iPad repair history

Among the measures that have been included through software, we see different locks or limitations in the functions of the iPhone or iPad if non-original parts are used. Something quite common can be the unauthorized change of screen, which can end up fully affecting Face ID, not being able to unlock it in this way.

A priori, having access to this information may be something that does not give you practically anything. But the truth is that it is of vital importance due to the amount of fraud that currently exists with repairs. Apple has put a lot of effort into get all users to perform repairs on official sites, allowing them to continue to have control of their equipment. Under the excuse of personal safety and above all to improve the personal experience, it is forced to carry out the repair in the SAT.

Before consulting these operations, several points of vital importance must be taken into account. Among these you can find the software requirement and also the importance that it can have.

And it is that although you yourself are thinking that the repair you are carrying out is official, it may not be. That is why it is vitally important from now on to carry out the check by following the steps that we are going to show you in this article. In the information of repaired parts you will be able to find the possibility to know if it is original or not, and the date of replacement. In the event that it is not original, it will appear right here with the consequences that it may have in terms of function limitation. The latter, as we say, is really important due to the measures that Apple has been adopting in recent months. Knowing that it is an unauthorized repair, you will always be able to claim if you have been charged as an original change.

Another important use to consider is when you get a second-hand iPhone or iPad. Since the reparations are linked to the serial number and not the user ID, you will always be able to check their history. Whether you have changed the screen, the battery or if you have had another problem. You will be able to consult all this information when you buy a new device without any problem, making sure that no one can lie to you with the support that the iPhone or iPad that you have bought has received.

Requirements and consultation deadlines

As we will discuss later, there are different query methods. One that is integrated into the operating system itself and that came from the hand of iOS and iPadOS 15.2. That is why it is necessary to have this version installed on both the iPhone and the iPad, although the higher the better, to be able to consult this information. As far as the iPhone or iPad model is concerned, there are no limitations other than compatibility with this version of the operating system.

It is also necessary to take into account the consultation periods that are enabled. In the minds of many users there may be the idea that this is outdated information. That is, it cannot be queried constantly. But the truth is that if the information request is made from the iPhone or iPad itself, the information will always be available. In the case of making the query on the Apple website, a maximum time limitation of 90 days is chosen.

Ways to consult repairs

Once all the information that we have previously exposed is taken into account, it is time to consult all the repair methods. The first of these is done through the device itself in its configuration, and the second is more general on the Apple support website. For the latter you can use a Mac, a PC or another device with an internet connection.

Via iPhone or iPad

In order to facilitate access to this information, Apple as of iOS 15.2 integrated repair history into iPhone or iPad settings. In order to carry out this query, simply follow these steps:

On iPhone or iPad open Settings. Scroll to General. Click on Information. After the warranty information, you will be able to see all replaced parts, if any.

Within each of the sections that appear, you can check the part that has been replaced as well as the repair date. Likewise, you will have the option to click on the More information button. This will open a new window in the default browser where you will have access to all the information about the repair. Likewise, if you do not have this version of iOS, it will only appear Important message on the screen no more.

With the support website

Another of the methods that exist to check the repairs is with the support website. In this case, in addition to being able to request an appointment or even a new repair, you will also be able to consult the current history. The only limitation that is imposed is that the query must be made on recent repairs, included in the last 90 calendar days. Beyond this they will not appear and you will have to check it on the device itself. In this case, the steps to follow are the following:

access your Apple support personal area.

Select the device you are interested in from the list.

Click on the different tabs under Recent Activity.

Click on each of the cases to access detailed information on each of these.

What appears and what does not appear in this history

Keep in mind that in this repair history those operations that have been carried out both officially and not will appear. Through a graphic system you will be able to know which of these two options it is. If it is represented by a green tick is that it has been made with original parts. But if it appears with a warning triangle, it means that it is not completely original and can lead to different usage problems.

But you’re not required to have the repairs done at an Apple Store for them to appear in this history. As you know, there are many stores that are official technical services and that are connected with the company itself in order to receive official supplies. In this case in the registry will show all these repairs without any type of problem regardless of the establishment, as long as it is completely official.