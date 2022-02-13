How to check if you have diabetes with just a glass of water

Diabetes is one of the diseases that is increasing worldwide and, although there are ways to keep it at bay, many times people do not know they have it. That is why it is important to know what are the signs that warn us that something in our body is not working as it should.

As simple as drinking a glass of water and paying attention to the taste it leaves in your mouth. If it is sweet, you should check the quality of the water. If the taste persists, it is best to go to your trusted doctor.

According to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, there are reasons to stay alert and pay attention to some signs your body is giving you that may be symptoms of diabetes.

Specialists at the center explained that most people sometimes notice a unexpected sweet taste when drinking pure water and that it sometimes indicates your body’s inability to regulate your blood sugar level, which is a potential sign of diabetes.

Experts recalled that there is a hormone called glucagon “produced by your pancreas that works with the hormone insulin to regulate your body’s blood sugar levels.”

“While insulin prevents high blood sugar, glucagon’s job is to keep blood sugar from getting too low. Those hormones can get out of whack with diabetes and that could cause higher blood sugar.” in the blood that can result in a sweet taste in the mouth,” they stressed.

This does not necessarily mean that all those who feel a sweet taste in their mouth have diabetes, there are other biological causes that could explain this situation. However, diabetes is one of the most common causes.

In addition to this symptom, there are others that can warn us that we suffer from this disease. One of them can be a increased thirst, increased appetite, and frequent urinationamong others.

The World Health Organization warns that about 422 million people worldwide currently have diabetes, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to this chronic disease each year.