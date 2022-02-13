How much does it cost to go support Pumas to Costa Rica?

The match between Saprissa and Pumas will take place next Wednesday. Many fans took the risk and bought their plane ticket a few weeks ago. However, the restrictions on access to the stadiums were only lifted, so the move went well for them. On the other hand, there are those who still have the thorn to travel and support their team in another continent, which is why we tell them how much they would spend if they want to go to the Purple Monster stadium.

Pumas will return to the Concacaf Champions League five years after their last appearance. Even without almost 10 years those who passed their last appearance in a semifinal of the contest. On that occasion, Monterrey eliminated them in the round trip series that closed in Ciudad Universitaria. Now, they will face an old acquaintance. Saprissa has already beaten the Auriazules in a Concachampions final, so going to the Club World Cup is the pending task for the Auriazules.

In case you plan to go to Costa Rica, the cheapest flights are 5,400 pesos round trip, although you will have to make a stopover before reaching your destination. The tickets for the matches, the prices range from 5,000 soles to 25,000. What is a price range in Mexican currency that goes from 160 to 800 pesos. The question of lodging would already depend on the tastes of each person. The options are to pay for a hotel night or even rent an Airbnb, which is cheaper. A hotel night in a three-star facility starts at 500 Mexican pesos.

On the other hand, the rents of houses or apartments in the entity start from 300 pesos and without limit, since there are luxury homes that allow people to rest or vacation. In addition, the country requires medical insurance that ranges from 160 to 400 pesos per day. A minimum, a fan must spend, today, around 6,800 pesos. Pumas will face Saprissa this Wednesday in the first leg. For them, it is an outstanding debt and an unbeatable opportunity to pay off a debt they have with their people and their history, for that occasion in which they let the title go to the purple team.