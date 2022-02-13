How long have Verónica Echegui and Álex García been together? The question you will ask yourself after his speech at the Goya

Veronica Echegui has gone up to collect the Goya Award for Best Fiction Short Film for Wolf Totem. The actress has given a long speech of thanks, with a message to President Pedro Sánchez and a declaration of love to her boy, also an actor Alex Garcia.

“Álex, who co-produces it, has been with me from the beginning. He is always there. I am so glad to be growing up by your side! I love you,” he said when referring to his partner.

And the question is unavoidable: How long have Verónica Echegui and Álex García been together?

The young couple is one of the oldest in Spanish cinema. They have been together since 2010. She was 27 years old and he was 29.

Since then they have been together, although in 2015 there was some photos of Álex García and Manuela Vellés embracing that gave something to talk about and raised suspicions. The crisis, if there was one, was short-lived, because a few months later they went to the Goya gala together, putting an end to the rumours.

A memory of Roberto Pérez Toledo

Verónica Echegui also wanted to remember the director, screenwriter and producer Robert Perez Toledowho passed away on January 31.

The filmmaker was the one who brought them together in the film Six points on Emma. It was where Verónica Echegui and Álex García fell in love. “I think that before having a relationship, those things that they tell us like ‘the passion disappears’… Well, it comes, it comes, but what’s going on? There is something about knowing someone really, deeply, which is the most beautiful thing. I don’t miss the beginning at all,” the actress recently told the program Heart of TVE.