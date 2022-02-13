How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met

The relationship of kim kardashian Y Peter Davidson goes back a long way, as it turns out the couple met years ago when the reality TV star was still with her former partner, kanye-west.

kim kardashian started dating Peter Davidson in October of last year after she appeared on Saturday Night Live, just eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye.

However, fans are beginning to remember when these two lovebirds’ paths crossed for a completely different reason than they are today. It was at a dinner they shared with kanye-west in 2019.

How did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson meet?

In case you’re as confused as we are with the information we just shared with you above, here’s what happened.

It all started when Peter Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet came together to celebrate rapper Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday three years ago, and kim kardashian appeared shortly after.

kim kardashian He even shared photos of the evening on his social networks where Kanye and Pete could be seen having dinner together.

Remembering the star dinner just a few months after it happened, Peter Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that he had a pretty uncomfortable experience that night.

turns out Peter Davidson he stayed and had to pay the huge dinner bill, since he had already handed over his credit card to the waiter thinking that he would only be eating with Kid Cudi and Timothée.

However, a few minutes later he was told that kim kardashian he would join them at the fancy Nobu restaurant, which meant he ended up footing everyone’s tab.

Fans have been resurfacing the story, with a very clever tweet saying: “Peter Davidson is dating kim kardashian just to get back at Kanye for making him pay for dinner at Nobu.”.

Another responded jokingly: “This has been my theory all this time.” “I love this plot”added a third.

Davidson publicly referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time

While discussing his appearance in a Hellman’s Super Bowl commercial on “PEOPLE (The TV Show!),” the famous comedian recapped his everyday life.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram, I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or anything like that. So most of my daily life is getting in cars and showing up on a set,” story Peter Davidsonand continued, “Or, if I’m free, I hang out with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

The comment marked the first time Peter Davidson publicly referred to kim kardashian like his girlfriend.